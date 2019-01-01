ABOUT OUR FOUNDER

A

Houri Elmayan is a Public Relations Practitioner with a decade of experience in the GCC, having worked with leading PR firms and clients. The variety of inspiring clients range from the world’s major corporates, 5-star hotels, the automotive industry, technology companies, retail household brands to successful Dubai start-ups.

​

She provides cutting edge PR services and consult with her team at PR Wonderland for every level of a company's communication needs, from strategy to execution. Houri has a strong network of media and influencer relationships whom she engages with regularly.

​

Having become a seasoned expert, she is now offering her consult independently with a focus on corporate businesses, entertainment, hospitality and consumables in addition to niche B2B industries and start-ups.

​

Her priority is for PR Wonderland to provide each client tailor made PR solutions backed up with a strong drive for success and detailed focus to achieve measurable results.